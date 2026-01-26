North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected sculptures and artwork being created for a memorial museum commemorating the country's soldiers killed in Russia's war against Ukraine, saying they will convey the soldiers' "legendary feats and glorious life."

Kim visited the Mansudae Art Studio in Pyongyang the previous day and inspected a number of sculptures and artwork that will be erected at the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations, including a tower and decorative engravings for an outer wall, the Korean Central News Agency said.

In October, North Korea launched the construction of the museum honoring the country's young soldiers who were killed while fighting on Russia's side in the war with Ukraine, marking the first memorial in the North to commemorate soldiers killed in overseas action.

Earlier this month, Kim visited its construction site in Pyongyang and dug the first shovelful of earth for the museum's tree planting.

North Korea has sent more than 10,000 troops and conventional weapons to support Russia's war efforts, with thousands believed to have been killed in action.

Kim lauded the sculptures as being created in a way that they will convey forever "the legendary feats and glorious life of admirable sons of the DPRK, the defenders of honor," the KCNA said.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

"Our army proved before the times the law of strength, the immutable truth that the strong in spirit always emerge victorious," the KCNA also quoted Kim as saying.

The KCNA added that Kim also underscored the "need to ensure high artistic portrayal and delicate perfection in all details" so museum visitors can "feel the faith in certain victory cherished by the heroic soldiers" and always remember them.

Released KCNA photos show the sculptures depict combat scenes or soldiers in full gear at two to three times life-size.

The Mansudae Art Studio is a leading state-run art studio responsible for creating major artworks for the regime's propaganda activities. (Yonhap)