Political circles on Sunday mourned the passing of liberal heavyweight Lee Hae-chan during his official trip to Vietnam earlier in the day.

Former President Moon Jae-in said in his Facebook post Sunday that Lee had "dedicated his life to South Korea's democracy and the country," while serving key roles in politics through the four liberal administrations of former presidents Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun, Moon and incumbent President Lee Jae Myung.

"As a longtime comrade, I will cherish the time we spent together as a steadfast partner in state affairs," said Moon. Late Lee served as chair of the ruling Democratic Party when Moon was in office.

Cheong Wa Dae announced Sunday that President Lee Jae Myung's chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik would fly to Vietnam Monday morning.

Parties from both sides of the aisle recalled Lee's role in advancing South Korean democracy over the past decades.

Lee was a liberal leader who consistently held to his democratic principles and liberalism in South Korean politics, regardless of whether he was in power or not, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's senior spokesperson Rep. Park Soo-hyun said.

"He defended democracy on the streets and in prison against (former President Park Chung-hee's authoritarian regime). In 1987, he led the historic transformation of South Korea to a direct presidential election system," Park said in his statement.

"He then entered real-world politics, dedicating his life to firmly establishing democracy in South Korea's (government and political parties). ... We are bidding farewell to someone who was more than just a political figure, someone who epitomized the era of democratic revolution."

Rep. Choi Bo-yun, senior spokesperson of the main opposition People Power Party, also recognized Lee as a central figure in Korea's modern history.

"We offer our deepest condolences on this sudden news," Choi said.

"Lee has spent a considerable amount of time at the center of politics, serving as a seven-term lawmaker and prime minister. His life journey from (pro-democracy activist) to roles in handling state affairs will remain a crucial moment in our political history."

Minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party's spokesperson Park Byeong-eon said his party will uphold Lee's legacy.

"Even on his final journey (in his trip to Vietnam), he demonstrated a life of unwavering commitment to justice and not shying away from challenges," he said, adding his party "will remember (Lee's) lifelong commitment to democracy, political unity and peace."

Rep. Lee Jun-seok, chair of the minor conservative Reform Party, said Lee "has spent a long time fulfilling his duty in South Korea's political scene."