Former Prime Minister and former seven-term liberal lawmaker Lee Hae-chan died during his trip to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Sunday. He was 73.

According to the National Unification Advisory Council, Lee, who was serving as its senior vice chair to advise President Lee Jae Myung on the peaceful unification of Korea, passed away at around 2:48 p.m. in Vietnam. The council has been in talks with the bereaved family over the procedure to repatriate his body to South Korea.

Lee had been hospitalized in Ho Chi Minh City since Friday after suffering cardiac arrest, and had remained unconscious over the weekend.