A senior presidential aide departed for Vietnam on Saturday to support former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan, who remains in critical condition after suffering a heart attack during an official visit to Ho Chi Minh City, officials said.

Cho Jung-sik, special adviser to the president for political affairs, left Incheon International Airport at around 9:20 a.m. for Vietnam. President Lee Jae Myung ordered Cho's dispatch late Friday after receiving a report that the former prime minister's condition had deteriorated severely.

Cho is expected to brief the president after reviewing Lee Hae-chan's condition and determine whether additional assistance is required.

"If there are areas where accurate information or support is needed, I will convey them together (to the president)," Cho told Yonhap News Agency by phone.

Some lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party, including Rep. Lee Jae-jung, also reportedly departed for Vietnam.

Lee Hae-chan, currently senior vice chairperson of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC), collapsed during his official trip to Ho Chi Minh City on Friday after experiencing breathing difficulties.

He underwent a stent insertion procedure and reportedly remains in critical condition, breathing with the assistance of a mechanical device. He is expected to remain at the hospital until his condition stabilizes. (Yonhap)