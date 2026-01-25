A South Korean court has spared two detainees in their 20s from serving prison terms despite convictions for repeatedly abusing another detainee, after the victim settled with the defendants, according to local news reports Sunday.

The Seoul High Court sentenced a 23-year-old defendant to one year in prison, suspended for three years, after overturning a lower court ruling. The second defendant, a 21-year-old charged as an accomplice, was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

The two were indicted on charges of jointly assaulting a 23-year-old detainee at the same detention center in Seoul between October and November 2023.

According to the court, the defendants forced the victim to drink water from a large bowl within a limited time. When the victim hesitated, they assaulted him.

The 23-year-old defendant also extorted 1.5 million won ($1,037) from the victim, demanding payment for what he described as the “time, effort and mental stress” involved in settling the victim’s criminal case. “If you report (to the police), I will send a letter to your victim.”

He was also accused of forcing detergent into the victim’s mouth and making them drink it with water.

The 21-year-old defendant was found to have kicked the victim while he was cleaning and assaulted him by pulling his eyelid and applying pressure around his eye, the ruling said.

The lower court had sentenced both defendants to one year in prison, citing the seriousness of the crimes and the significant physical and psychological pain suffered by the victim.

However, the high court reduced the sentences after the victim reached a settlement with the defendants and indicated he did not wish to seek further punishment, the court said.