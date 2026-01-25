Hana Financial Group said Sunday it will commit about 18 trillion won ($12.3 billion) in 2026 to expand “productive finance,” a policy priority of the Lee Jae Myung administration aimed at channeling capital into productivity-enhancing investment rather than conventional interest-based lending.

Productive finance refers to growth-oriented financing such as venture capital, infrastructure and strategic industry investment designed to support long-term economic competitiveness.

For 2026, Hana has earmarked 17.8 trillion won for the initiative, 1.6 trillion won more than its initial allocation. The group has previously pledged to deploy a total of 84 trillion won toward productive finance by 2030.

The 2026 funding plan includes 2.5 trillion won for advanced infrastructure and artificial intelligence, 2.5 trillion won for direct investments such as venture capital and balanced regional development, and 10 trillion won for 242 core advanced industries aligned with the government’s growth strategy. An additional 2.8 trillion won will be allocated to support the so-called K-value chain, encompassing Korea-centered production and export supply chains.

To strengthen implementation, Hana Financial on Friday launched a dedicated committee, which will meet monthly to track progress and coordinate groupwide initiatives.

“The group is reinforcing implementation by mobilizing all of its capabilities in line with financial authorities’ policy direction,” a Hana Financial official said. “By going beyond traditional support, we aim to redirect capital toward substantive investments that contribute to revitalizing the real economy.”