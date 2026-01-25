FX scale, pricing power and group synergies shape Travelog’s economics

Hana Card’s launch of Travelog, now the Korean card issuer's flagship instant foreign exchange and zero-fee overseas payments platform, was a bold wager when it debuted three and a half years ago. Global travel had yet to fully recover from the pandemic slump, and Hana Card was struggling to stand out in a crowded market.

The platform was rolled out in July 2022 as Hana Financial Group Chair Ham Young-joo urged affiliates to strengthen nonbanking profits and sharpen core competitiveness.

What followed was a breakout success that lifted Hana Card to record performance. Surpassing 1 million users in less than a year, Travelog expanded fast to cross the 10 million mark in December, carving out a distinctive niche of its own.

While competitors quickly rolled out similar instant foreign exchange and fee-free overseas payment services, Travelog has maintained its lead. Ranking third at under 20 percent market share before launch, Hana climbed to the top of the overseas check card market within six months, now holding about half of the segment to extend its lead for 34 consecutive months.

Travelog’s impact extended beyond Hana’s own gains to reshape consumer behavior, changing how Korean travelers perceive the costs and convenience of cross-border spending. “Travelog was the ‘first penguin’ that overturned the long-standing industry practice of charging fees on overseas transactions,” a Hana Card official said, adding that users have saved more than 350 billion won in cumulative fees.

Behind the platform’s rise, Ham's role -- although not immediately visible -- has been that of a central backer. Launched under his chairmanship, which began in March 2022, the platform has remained closely tied to his leadership, with Ham promoting it as Hana’s flagship digital brand and folding it into the group’s broader transformation agenda. He has also appeared at major Travelog milestone events — an uncommon move for the head of a financial group attending a subsidiary’s product showcase.

“The core components of Travelog reflect Hana Financial Group’s strengths, currency exchange handled by Hana Bank and payments provided by Hana Card,” Ham said in December at an event marking the platform’s 10 million-user milestone. “Travelog has become an essential travel tool for today’s generation, which values rational spending and meaningful experiences.”

Ham’s drive to deepen cross-unit synergy became a key catalyst behind Travelog’s launch. The strategy drew on Hana’s FX franchise built through the bank’s 2015 merger with Korea Exchange Bank, after which Hana consolidated much of the country’s FX expertise and the largest global FX network, cementing its position as a domestic FX powerhouse. Accelerated by Travelog, Hana Bank became the industry’s top FX profit generator in 2023 and has since led the market.

The strategy was reinforced by Ham’s decisions in a leadership reshuffle. In late 2022, he tapped sales-driven executive Lee Ho-sung to lead Hana Card, tasking him with turning Travelog from a fast-growing service into a core revenue and customer acquisition engine. At Hana Bank, Ham named Lee Seung-lyul as chief executive — the first leader with roots in KEB since the 2015 merger — tightening coordination between the bank’s FX business and the card unit’s payment platform and helping Travelog scale rapidly.

As the platform scaled, Travelog’s significance for Hana began to stretch beyond a single product cycle. Starting with its insurance unit, which offers travel coverage through the platform, other affiliates have gradually been folded into the ecosystem. Last year, Hana also introduced an FX-linked account that allows users to hold exchanged currency and reinvest it into overseas stocks via Hana Securities, expanding Travelog’s role as a groupwide customer gateway rather than a stand-alone card service.

That expansion now intersects with Ham’s broader push to steer Hana deeper into digital finance. For 2026, he especially emphasized incorporation of digital assets technology, calling for unified efforts across affiliates "to secure leadership in building Korea's stablecoin ecosystem." In response, Hana set up a groupwide digital assets task force and is preparing to apply blockchain technology to internal cross-border settlements between overseas units early this year.

Industry watchers see this positioning as laying the groundwork for an early infrastructure setup.

“Hana has been moving early to explore blockchain as an alternative to existing cross-border transfer systems, even as the regulatory framework remains unsettled,” an industry official said. “While concrete applications are still limited, banks retain an edge through their FX networks and remittance channels, and Hana’s FX capabilities, including platforms such as Travelog, could become relevant as stablecoin-based settlement models begin to take shape.”