A blackout that struck two residential buildings in Guro-gu, western Seoul, was restored after about 19 hours as residents endured freezing temperatures during a prolonged cold snap, according to local media reports Sunday.

The outage occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Friday at apartment buildings housing 939 households after water leaked into an electrical room on the second basement level of one building, the reports said.

The incident occurred amid continued severe cold weather in South Korea, following last week’s cold wave, with another bitter weather spell forecast for this week. Morning temperatures across much of the country are expected to hover near minus 10 degrees Celsius through midweek.

Many residents struggled through the night as temperatures plunged. Seoul recorded a low of minus 11 degrees Celsius on Friday. Residents were unable to use heating devices during the outage. One resident told local media they barely slept, using hot packs under blankets to stay warm.

Two people trapped in an elevator were rescued by fire authorities, according to reports.

Power was fully restored at around 4:54 p.m. Saturday, about 19 hours and 30 minutes after the blackout began, following equipment replacement and electrical safety inspections conducted by authorities, including Korea Electric Power Corp.

The Guro District Office said residents who had temporarily relocated to nearby community service centers and senior centers gradually returned home after power was restored.

Another apartment complex housing 860 households in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, lost power at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Residents there also faced difficulties during the cold snap as heating systems were unavailable.

KEPCO said the outage was caused by a transformer issue. Power was restored within two hours.