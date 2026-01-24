Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska in Brussels to explore ways to broaden their cooperation, officials said Saturday.

During their meeting held the previous day, the two recognized the growing collaboration for peace between South Korea and NATO and agreed to continue joint efforts in areas such as defense, according to the Seoul foreign ministry.

They also shared the need to maintain their partnership to respond to global security challenges through ongoing dialogue.

In a separate meeting, the minister and David Clarinval, Belgium's deputy prime minister and minister of labor, economy and agriculture, discussed enhancing higher-level exchanges and practical cooperation.

Marking the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Cho conveyed his hope to bolster ties in diverse fields, from the economy to culture and academia, and Clarinval reciprocated in agreement. (Yonhap)