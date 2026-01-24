South Korea is capable of taking "primary" responsibility to deter North Korean threats with "critical, but more limited" US support, a new US national defense strategy showed Friday, an assessment in line with the Trump administration's calls for allies to do more for their own defense.

In its National Defense Strategy, the Pentagon also said that the shift "in the balance of responsibility" is consistent with America's interest in updating US force posture in Korea, as it seeks to "modernize" the Seoul-Washington alliance to focus more on deterring growing threats from its top strategic rival, China.

It made the call for Seoul's primary role for its defense despite the latest NDS characterizing Pyongyang as posing a "direct military threat" to the Asian ally, with the North Korean nuclear forces presenting "clear and present" danger of a nuclear attack on the American homeland.

Like the 2022 version, the 2026 NDS did not mention the goal of pursuing North Korea's denuclearization. Released by the White House in December, the National Security Strategy also had no mention of the denuclearization objective though US President Donald Trump has committed to the "complete" denuclearization of the North.

"With its powerful military, supported by high defense spending, a robust defense industry, and mandatory conscription, South Korea is capable of taking primary responsibility for deterring North Korea with critical but more limited US support," the document read.

"South Korea also has the will to do so, given that it faces a direct and clear threat from North Korea," it added.

By shifting the balance of security responsibility, the allies can ensure a "stronger and more mutually beneficial" alliance relationship that is "better aligned with America's defense priorities," the Pentagon said in the document.

The NDS release came amid speculation that Washington will seek a change to the mission, operational scope and makeup of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea that has long been an Army-centric force focusing primarily on handling North Korean threats, as it pursues a broader USFK role for China-related contingencies outside the Korean Peninsula.

The document indicated that the Pentagon takes growing North Korean threats seriously, while reiterating the Trump administration's calls to increase "burden-sharing" with allies and partners.

"The DPRK poses a direct military threat to the Republic of Korea (ROK) as well as to Japan, both of which are US treaty allies. Although many of North Korea's large conventional forces are aged or poorly maintained, South Korea must stay vigilant against the threat of a North Korean invasion," it said.

DPRK is short for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, while ROK is short for South Korea's official name.

"North Korea's missile forces are also capable of striking targets in the ROK and Japan with conventional and nuclear weapons as well as other weapons of mass destruction."

It also pointed out that North Korea's nuclear forces are increasingly capable of threatening the US homeland.

"These forces are growing in size and sophistication, and they present a clear and present danger of nuclear attack on the American Homeland."

While stressing the need for burden-sharing, the document dangled the prospect of "incentives" for allies doing more for their defense.

"The department will prioritize strengthening incentives for allies and partners to take primary responsibility for their own defense in Europe, the Middle East, and on the Korean Peninsula, with critical but limited support from US forces," it said.

"At the same time, we will seek to make it as easy as possible for allies and partners to take on a greater share of the burden of our collective defense, including through close collaboration on force and operational planning and working closely to bolster their forces' readiness for key missions."

The Pentagon called burden-sharing an "essential" ingredient of the strategy.

"As President Trump has made clear, our allies and partners must shoulder their fair share of the burden of our collective defense. This is the right thing for them to do, especially after decades of the United States subsidizing their defense," it said.

"But it is also vital from a strategic perspective -- both for us and for them. And thanks to President Trump's leadership, since January 2025, we have seen our allies beginning to step up, especially in Europe and South Korea."

Following Washington's calls for allies to bolster defense spending, Seoul has committed to spending 3.5 percent of its gross domestic product -- a voluntary pledge, for which senior US officials, including Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby, have called South Korea a "model" ally.

Colby led the task of drawing up the new NDS. Its release came ahead of Colby's reported trip to South Korea and Japan. (Yonhap)