South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Friday, heading toward a fresh peak after US stocks climbed sharply.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index increased 43.35 points, or 0.88 percent, to 4,995.88 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, US stocks extended gains from the previous session as easing geopolitical risks and stable inflation data boosted investor confidence. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.63 percent, and the S&P 500 added 0.55 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.91 percent.

In Seoul, most large-cap shares were trading mixed.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics went up 2.17 percent, while rival SK hynix decreased 0.4 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.24 percent.

Automakers traded lower. Industry leader Hyundai Motor went down 0.57 percent, while its affiliate Kia fell 1.88 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,467.6 won per US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 2.3 won from the previous session.

On Thursday, the country's main bourse briefly topped the historic 5,000-point mark for the first time. (Yonhap)