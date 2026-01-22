The production company founded by actor Shin Hyun-joon teams up with Roys Communication to promote its upcoming action film across Asian markets

HJ Film, the production and management company led by South Korean actor Shin Hyun-joon, has struck a strategic partnership with Roys Communication, a public relations agency based in Seoul.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to collaborate on media outreach and marketing initiatives at home and abroad.

The first project on the docket is "Wanted," a Korea-Taiwan co-production that stars Shin alongside Taiwanese actress Regina Lei. The action film is currently in post-production and is slated for release in the first half of 2026.

Both parties said they will roll out coordinated promotional campaigns across Korean and Taiwanese media outlets, with an eye toward securing distribution deals in global markets.

"This partnership allows us to build an integrated system that covers everything from production to marketing," Shin said in a statement. "Starting with 'Wanted,' we aim to deliver notable results in the global market and expand our media presence to raise the brand value of HJ Film."

Hwang Jae-gyu, the chief executive of Roys Communication, described the deal as a significant step for the agency's push into the entertainment sector. "We will work closely across various projects, including 'Wanted,' to create synergy," he said.

A winner of the Korea PR Grand Prize for four consecutive years, Roys Communication represents clients across industries. Major clients include Samyang Round Square and Mega MGC Coffee in the consumer goods sector, as well as public institutions such as the Korea Music Copyright Association and the Donghae City government.