Dyson has entered Korea’s crowded robot vacuum market with a product that promises to actively remove stains and repeatedly check if it succeeded.

Unveiled Thursday in Seoul, the Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai is the company’s first wet-and-dry robot vacuum, priced at 1.79 million won (around $1,200). It leads a trio of new home appliances alongside a floor washer and compact air purifier, but Dyson made clear the robot is the main play for the Korean market.

The system uses an onboard HD camera and AI software to detect dried spills or grime, clean them, and verify removal through repeated passes — up to 15 times — before moving on. Unlike typical models focused on navigation and obstacle avoidance, this one centers on stain resolution as its primary behavior.

It also processes all visual data on-device, without saving images or uploading to the cloud. “Nothing ever leaves the product,” said Nathan Lawson McLean, senior design manager at Dyson, noting that only encrypted maps and system diagnostics are shared with the app.

Korean homes were a key consideration in design and rollout. Dyson cited its 2025 global cleaning study of 23,000 consumers, which found Koreans spend 36 percent of their cleaning time on wet mopping -- well above the global average. To reduce friction for new buyers, the Spot+Scrub Ai comes with free in-home installation by a Dyson technician when purchased through official channels.

Its docking station handles automatic emptying and heats water to clean the mop roller between uses. Dyson says it can hold dust for up to 100 days without manual intervention.

The robot enters a market dominated by Chinese brands such as Roborock, which holds more than 46 percent share in Korea’s robot vacuum segment, according to IDC.

When asked about competitors showcasing robotic arms or stair-climbing features during CES 2026, McLean said, “At Dyson, we focus on the problems others ignore, and we don’t make problems for ourselves either.”

Dyson also introduced two other products designed for quieter, cleaner everyday use. The Clean+Wash Hygiene is a simplified floor washer that vacuums and mops in one step, then cleans and dries itself after use. The HushJet compact air purifier is built to run quietly in smaller spaces, using a jet-inspired design to reduce noise while circulating clean air, operating at noise levels as low as 19 decibels, according to Dyson.

All three new devices are on display at The Next Home Lab, Dyson’s pop-up at The Hyundai Seoul, open through Feb. 1.