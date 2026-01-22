Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, chair of the main opposition People Power Party, ended his hunger strike Thursday following a meeting with former President Park Geun-hye, who visited the National Assembly in a rare public appearance.

Park served as chair of the People Power Party’s predecessors before taking office as president in 2013. She was ousted in 2017 following a scandal involving her close confidants' meddling in state affairs.

Even after her removal, Park — the daughter of Park Chung-hee, the military strongman who seized power through a coup in 1963 and ruled for 16 years — has remained a symbolic figure within the conservative bloc, largely due to her father’s role in South Korea’s industrial development.

“There may be many more difficulties ahead,” Park said during the meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul. “For the sake of the future, I hope you will stop the hunger strike today and focus on restoring your health.”

“I hope you will promise here today to end the hunger strike,” she added. Jang accepted the request and agreed to halt the protest.

Jang had been on hunger strike since Jan. 15 in opposition to a ruling bloc-backed bill passed earlier this month establishing another round of special counsel probes into former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his Dec. 3, 2024, martial law declaration, as well as his wife, Kim Keon Hee. Jang instead called for separate investigations into allegations involving the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, including claims of illicit political funds linked to the Unification Church and alleged nomination irregularities involving party lawmakers.

Park criticized the lack of response from the presidential office and the ruling party, saying it ran counter to basic political norms.

“Despite Rep. Jang’s hunger strike, there was no response at all. I do not believe this is acceptable in terms of political propriety,” she said.

Addressing criticism that the hunger strike yielded no tangible results, Park rejected such an assessment.

“Some may say that because the ruling party did not accept the special counsel probes related to the Unification Church and nomination irregularities, this hunger strike achieved nothing,” she said. “But that is absolutely not the case.”

During the hunger strike, no figure from the ruling bloc, including President Lee Jae Myung, visited Jang. The previous day, Hong Ihk-pyo, the newly appointed senior presidential secretary for political affairs, met Rep. Jung Chung-rae, leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, at the National Assembly for the first time since taking office, but left without visiting Jang.

Instead, the hunger strike raised the prospect of broader conservative coordination ahead of the local elections scheduled for June.

On Wednesday, Rep. Lee Jun-seok, leader of the minor opposition Reform Party, visited Jang after cutting short an overseas parliamentary diplomacy trip to Mexico and Guatemala and canceling a planned visit to the United States in order to return to Seoul for the meeting.

During the meeting, Rep. Lee and Jang agreed to coordinate against the ruling bloc and to push for special counsel probes targeting the Democratic Party — though Lee later denied that such coordination would lead to a party merger.

The ruling Democratic Party, meanwhile, launched a more aggressive push for forming a united progressive front for the local election.

On Thursday, Rep. Jung Chung-rae, chair of the Democratic Party, proposed a merger with the minor left-leaning Rebuilding Korea Party led by Cho Kuk, who served as justice minister under former President Moon Jae-in, when the Democratic Party was in power.

“We overcame the Dec. 3 martial law crisis together and fought the presidential election together to bring the Lee Jae Myung government into power,” Jung said. “I hope we can also contest the June 3 local elections together.”

Jung, who is also widely seen as a close associate of former President Moon Jae-in, made the remarks during a press conference earlier in the day, saying he hoped working-level talks would be launched swiftly to pursue a merger between the two parties.

Following Jung’s proposal, Cho said a decision would be made after internal discussions at the party’s decision-making body.

However, the proposal sparked backlash within the Democratic Party.

Rep. Mo Gyeong-jong, a first-term Democratic Party lawmaker, wrote on Facebook that “a merger should proceed only after confirming the views of party members,” adding that “before seeking an answer from the Rebuilding Korea Party, the party leadership should first listen to voices within its own ranks.”

Rep. Park Soo-hyun, a second-term lawmaker and senior Democratic Party spokesperson, said he could not disclose whether consultations had taken place with Cheong Wa Dae regarding the proposed merger.

Cheong Wa Dae also said it had nothing to say on internal party affairs.