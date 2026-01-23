Danyang Winter Play Festival

Set against snow-covered mountains in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, the Danyang Winter Play Festival runs through Monday along Jungnyeongcheon near Daegang Auto Camping Site. The festival offers traditional Korean winter activities such as ice sledding, folk games and tug-of-war matches on frozen ponds, as well as nakhwanori, a night performance in which burning charcoal is swung through the air to create sparkling trails against the dark sky. Visitors can also sample winter snacks, browse food trucks and shop for local agricultural products. The event offers an immersive seasonal experience for all ages. Admission is free.

Gwangbok Tree Festival

Busan’s signature winter illumination event, the Gwangbok Tree Festival, transforms Gwangbok-ro and Gwangbok Jungang-ro into a corridor of lights through Feb. 22. The festival involves concerts and street performances by local musicians. Evening busking shows and seasonal photo zones make the area a popular stop for travelers seeking a festive nighttime stroll in downtown Busan. Admission is free.

Namdanghang Saejogae Festival

Held along Namdanghang in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, the Namdanghang Saejogae Festival celebrates the peak season of saejogae, a plump and mildly sweet razor clam prized for its chewy texture and high protein content. The festival runs through April 30, and features live performances by Korean singers, a clam-shucking competition and a karaoke contest, alongside a lively night market. Visitors can enjoy fresh seafood dishes while taking in the winter seascape. Admission is free.

Baekun Valley Dong Jang Gun Festival

The Baekun Valley Dong Jang Gun Festival offers a family-friendly winter escape just over an hour from Seoul, transforming Pocheon’s Baekun Valley into a seasonal playground through Feb. 22. Now in its 21st edition, the festival is held throughout the valley area in Idong-myeon, Pocheon. Set against snow-covered mountain scenery, the festival features activities for all ages, including snow sledding, ice sledding, ice fishing, indoor fishing, zip lines, amusement park rides and multiple children’s play facilities. Photo zones built around large ice trees and igloos add to the winter atmosphere, while a minizoo caters to younger visitors. More than 20 food stalls serve freshly prepared barbecue, Korean dishes and grilled trout and smelt at affordable prices. Admission is 3,000 won and includes a 2,000 won food voucher. The festival is held in Baekun Valley, at 233 Pohwa-ro, Idong-myeon, in Gyeonggi Province.

Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival

The Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival has opened at Bongsang 2-ri in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, running through March 2.

Held in Sumi Village, a rural tourism destination recognized for its activities, lodging and food, the festival highlights the clean waters and natural scenery of the region. Visitors can enjoy ice fishing for trout, along with hands-on programs such as net scooping, barehanded trout-catching and dedicated fishing zones. The festival also offers family-friendly activities, including pizza-making, steamed bun workshops, succulent plant potting and all-terrain vehicle rides across open fields.

Admission packages start at 10,000 won per person for trout ice fishing and dome fishing experiences.