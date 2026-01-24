In Korea, January is prime time for oysters. Plump and briny, they are at their sweetest and most mineral-rich, prized not only for flavor but also for their iron and copper content, which are believed to help boost stamina and prevent anemia. It is also the season when caution matters most. Because norovirus risk rises in winter, freshness is paramount, and those with weaker immunity are advised to eat oysters cooked rather than raw.

For those seeking them at their best, Seoul’s oyster-bar scene offers reliable addresses where sourcing and handling are taken seriously. Among the city’s many established names, three stand out this winter for distinct moods and menus: the fast-rising Oyoyoy, the refined Dozen Oyster Hannam, and the romantic Pearl Shell Cheongdam.

Oyoyoy: A casual stand-up favorite

Opened in Seongsu on Sept. 6, Oyoyoy quickly built a following and has since expanded to Yeonnam and Eulji-ro. The concept is deliberately simple: a standing oyster bar where freshly shucked oysters are enjoyed with drinks -- no formality required.

The bestseller is the Special Set, priced at 47,000 won, featuring two Goheung oysters, two Tongyeong oysters and a tray of sea urchin roe. “We wanted to create the perfect combination to savor freshly shucked oysters,” a staff member said. “If you place uni on top and eat it in one bite, the richness of the oyster really opens up.”

Goheung oysters are known for their clean, gentle sweetness and firm, plump flesh, making them a good introduction for diners sensitive to strong ocean aromas. Tongyeong oysters, by contrast, offer a fuller, more briny depth with a soft, creamy texture.

Condiments range from the classic — lemon, shallots and Tabasco — to olive oil and black pepper, which staff recommend for highlighting the oyster’s natural creaminess. For Korean-style palates, soy sauce, cho-gochujang, minced garlic and green chili are also on hand.

Beyond raw oysters, the menu leans casual. Fried oysters arrive golden and crisp, to be eaten lightly, like French fries, either plain or dipped in tartar sauce. A cup-ramyeon topped with oysters, spicy and warming, is a popular winter closer. At the Eulji-ro branch, favored by office workers stopping by for a second round, the selection of wines and whiskies by the glass adds to its after-hours appeal.

Dozen Oyster Hannam: Classic and composed

Dozen Oyster Hannam, despite being just over two years old, is often cited as one of Seoul’s most established oyster bars. With ample seating and a long bar counter, it suits those who prefer to linger in a calmer, more polished setting.

Oysters are delivered daily from Taean, Gangjin and Yeosu. Each region offers a distinct profile: Yeosu oysters are mild with a soft, rounded texture; Taean oysters carry pronounced minerality and a clean finish; and Gangjin oysters, grown in lower-salinity waters with fast currents and freshwater influence, are firm and notably clear in flavor. Prices are 35,000 won for six pieces and 69,000 won for 12.

From the bar, diners can watch staff shuck each oyster and inspect it carefully. “If anything doesn’t meet our standard, it doesn’t go out,” one staff member said, discarding shells that fail a freshness check.

While raw oysters anchor the menu, grilled oysters and hot dishes broaden the experience. A standout is the mushroom cream sea conch: sliced conch in a truffle-scented cream sauce with mixed mushrooms, served alongside a croissant for dipping. Rich and boldly seasoned, it is designed for sharing with wine, which guests may bring themselves, thanks to a 40,000-won corkage policy.

Pearl Shell Cheongdam: Oysters for a romantic evening

For a more intimate, date-night setting, Pearl Shell Cheongdam pairs premium oysters with French-influenced seafood dishes, wines, whiskies and cocktails. The space is softly lit in a European style, with a spacious main hall and private rooms suitable for group dinners or family gatherings.

Signature offerings include oyster pasta, ragu bianco pasta and large-format platters. The Oyster Platter Large is priced at 98,000 won, while the Signature Platter, at 189,000 won, showcases seasonal oysters from multiple regions alongside scallops, crab, caviar, uni and salmon roe.

“Our oysters come from pristine areas along the south and west seas,” a staff member said. “We conduct regular norovirus tests to ensure they are both safe and exceptionally fresh.”

The selection typically includes oysters from Yeosu, Buan, Taean, Gangjin, and Tongyeong. Buan oysters stand out for their balance of salinity and sweetness, finishing with a subtle seaweed note. Guests are encouraged to compare regions, then order more from the one that best suits their taste.

Large, glossy and clean on the palate, the oysters here are meant to be savored slowly, ideally over a bottle of wine in the dim glow of the dining room — a setting well suited to winter evenings and unhurried conversation.

Together, these three addresses capture the breadth of Seoul’s oyster culture this season, from quick, standing-room indulgence to composed bar dining and candlelit platters, all at a time when oysters are at their finest.