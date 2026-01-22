The import price of pistachios, a key ingredient in "Dubai chewy cookies," has surged 84 percent over the past year as the dessert gains explosive popularity in Korea, government data showed Thursday.

According to data released by Rep. Chung Il-young of the Democratic Party of Korea, citing the Korea Customs Service, pistachio imports rose sharply from 833 metric tons, worth about 13 billion won ($8.8 million), in 2020 to 2,001 tons, valued at roughly 33 billion won, in 2025.

As Dubai chewy cookies require large quantities of pistachios, growing demand from bakeries and cafes has driven up imports. Better known by its shorthand name “dujjonku,” the Korean-invented dessert, which is essentially pistachio cream with shredded filo-style pastry coated in melted marshmallow and cocoa powder, has become the latest food sensation in Korea.

Prices have risen just as steeply. The import price, which stood at about 15 million won per ton in January 2025, jumped 84 percent to around 28 million won per ton by January 2026.

“Pistachios used in a single piece of dujjong-ku have effectively become ‘gold-stachios,’” Rep. Chung said. “When demand for an imported ingredient surges this rapidly, price spikes and supply concentration can occur simultaneously, hurting consumers and small business owners.”

He added that while excessive market intervention is unnecessary, relevant ministries should closely monitor the situation and promptly share information to prevent damage stemming from sharp price fluctuations and supply instability.