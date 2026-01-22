The severe cold spell continued nationwide for the third consecutive day on Thursday, with temperatures plummeting to as low as minus 24.2 C in some mountainous areas of the northeastern province of Gangwon, the state weather agency said.

Due to strong winds, the perceived temperature in the Imnam district of Gangwon's Cheorwon County, about 100 kilometers northeast of Seoul, dived to minus 36.8 C in the morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Morning lows reached minus 18.8 C in Gangwon's Daegwallyeong area, minus 17.3 C in Gangwon's Chuncheon, minus 17.9 C in Gyeonggi Province's Paju, minus 13.2 C in Seoul, minus 7.2 C in Busan and 0.5 C on the southern Jeju Island, the KMA said.

Most regions are expected to remain below freezing even during the daytime, the agency said, noting the highest daily temperatures will range from minus 8 C to 3 C across the country.

The cold snap is expected to continue until the weekend, though temperatures will rise slightly, especially in the morning, the KMA said. It forecast snow in the southwestern province of South Jeolla and Jeju between Friday and Saturday. (Yonhap)