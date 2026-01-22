US President Donald Trump on Wednesday canceled a plan to impose tariffs on eight European countries that oppose his push to acquire Greenland, following a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Mark Rutte.

He earlier announced a plan to impose a 10 percent tariff on goods from Britain, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and Finland on Feb. 1, saying that the levies would rise to 25 percent on June 1 if a deal was not struck for America's "complete and total" purchase of Greenland.

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations," he wrote on Truth Social.

"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he added. (Yonhap)