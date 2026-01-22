Hundreds of personnel were mobilized to put out a wildfire raging for the second day in the southeastern city of Busan, with 17 helicopters set to be deployed Thursday, officials said.

The blaze began at a tile factory in Busan's northeastern county of Gijang at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday before spreading to a nearby hill. No casualties have been reported, but some 30 people were advised to evacuate from a resort in the area.

As of 6:30 a.m., 65 percent of the 11-hectare fire had been brought under control, according to local fire authorities and the Korea Forest Service.

Around 340 personnel, including firefighters, police officers and forestry officials, have been dispatched to the scene and made efforts overnight to stop the fire from spreading further.

Authorities plan to deploy helicopters, including five from the military, to help fight the blaze amid concerns of strong winds forecast in the area of up to 15 meters per second.

A dry weather advisory has been issued for days in Busan, with conditions making the area susceptible to wildfires. (Yonhap)