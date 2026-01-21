President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday expressed deep condolences to the victims of a deadly train crash in Spain that killed 42 people.

"I express my deep condolences to the victims of the high-speed train accident that occurred in Cordoba Province, Spain," Lee wrote in a message posted on X, which was also translated into Spanish.

"I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured, and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and all the people of Spain," he added.

Lee's message comes amid ongoing search and rescue efforts in Spain, following one of the worst rail crashes in the country's history.

On Sunday, carriages on a Madrid-bound train derailed and crossed over to the opposite tracks, colliding with an oncoming train in the southern province of Cordoba.

Around 500 passengers were on board the trains, while at least 42 people were killed in the accident. (Yonhap)