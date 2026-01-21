Morning temperatures in Seoul plunged to minus 12.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with wind chills dropping as low as minus 17.9 degrees.

Even colder weather is on the way, with Thursday forecast to be the coldest day of the winter so far.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, a mass of polar air from the Arctic is pushing south, sending temperatures as low as minus 35 degrees Celsius.

In Seoul, the morning low Thursday is expected to reach minus 13 degrees Celsius, with wind chill values around minus 19 degrees.

Nationwide, morning temperatures are forecast to range from minus 19 to minus 5 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs will hover between minus 7 and 2 degrees.

Strong winds are expected to make it feel 5 to 10 degrees colder than the actual readings.

Snow is also expected to continue through Wednesday, with up to 10 centimeters forecast in parts of North and South Jeolla provinces and as much as 25 centimeters on Jeju Island.

Areas along the west coast in North and South Jeolla provinces could receive up to 10 centimeters of snow. Jeju Island is expected to receive up to 25 centimeters in mountainous areas, 5 to 15 centimeters in mid-altitude regions and 3 to 8 centimeters along the coast.