Four years after life-altering accident, S. Korean violinist Lim Hyun-jae claims top prize at Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition

South Korean violinist Lim Hyun-jae won the top prize at the 2026 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition on Sunday, marking a triumphant return after years of recovery from a car accident.

The 28-year-old violinist claimed first place in the final round after performing Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor with the Lynn University Philharmonia Orchestra, while seated in a wheelchair, according to the EOIVC’s official website.

Yiyang Hou of China finished in second place, while American violinists Sameer Agrawal and Julia Jones placed third and fourth, respectively.

She also received two special awards, including best performance of the competition’s commissioned work, “Wood Sprite” by Melinda Wagner, composed especially for the event, as well as Eugene Ysaye’s “Unaccompanied Sonatas."

Lim began playing the violin at the age of 7 and later moved to the United States to study at the Curtis Institute of Music, a world-renowned private conservatory in Philadelphia.

After returning to South Korea in May 2020, she was seriously injured in a traffic accident involving her family. She sustained critical injuries and spent two years in the hospital, undergoing six surgeries.

After four years focused on recovery, the violinist resumed violin training in June 2024. Just four months later, she advanced to the semifinals at both the Isang Yun International Music Competition and the Sibelius International Violin Competition, and she captured first prize at the 20th Seoul International Music Competition in December last year, marking a triumphant comeback.

Founded in 2017 by American violinist Elmar Oliveira to support young musicians, the EOIVC is held every three years in Florida for performers aged 18 to 30. This year's competition took place over two weeks beginning Jan. 4. It drew around 90 participants from 20 countries, officials said.

As the winner, Lim received $30,000 in prize money, along with an additional $2,000 in special awards. She will be given opportunities to perform on international stages over the next three years, including in New York, Boston and Italy.