Samsung Display said Wednesday it has begun supplying three types of organic light-emitting diode panels for a flagship electric sport utility vehicle made by China's Zeekr, as it seeks to expand its automotive display business amid rapid growth in the global electric vehicle market.

The South Korean display-maker said it is providing automotive OLEDs for Zeekr's 9X SUV, a premium six-seater model that has ranked first for two consecutive months since November in China's 500,000 yuan ($71,000) large SUV segment. Zeekr is the premium EV brand of China's Geely Holding Group.

The panels include a 16-inch center formation display, a 16-inch passenger information display and a 17-inch rear-seat entertainment screen. The front row displays can operate either as a single integrated screen or independently, depending on driving conditions, the company explained.

The rear-seat display features a "wing-style sliding screen" jointly developed by the two companies and applied to a vehicle for the first time, Samsung Display said. Mounted on ceiling rails, the screen can move up to 88 centimeters between the second and third rows to optimize viewing angles.

"Samsung Display's automotive OLEDs combine high brightness with deep black image quality," said Choi Yong-suk, vice president of automotive OLED sales at Samsung Display. "We aim to strengthen partnerships with global automakers by offering high-performance, differentiated products and to drive growth in the automotive OLED market."

Xu Yun, head of Zeekr's automotive research institute, said Samsung Display's OLED panels helped create a premium in-car experience befitting the 9X flagship model.

Samsung and Zeekr have maintained a partnership since 2024, when the South Korean firm first supplied OLED panels for Zeekr's 009 model.