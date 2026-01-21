New York-based director discusses her Korean debut, unique energy of K-musical fandom and theater's future in AI era

In 2025, cultural exchange between Broadway and Korea’s musical theater scenes reached a new peak, with homegrown Korean musical “Maybe Happy Ending” earning a Tony Award during its Broadway run and the Korean-led hit “The Great Gatsby” traveling to Seoul.

Amid the heightened cross-Pacific flow, New York-based director Kim Seonjae made her Korean directorial debut with the heartfelt musical “Marli.”

For Kim, this project offered a unique vantage point to navigate Korea’s distinct production environment — from its passionate "N-cha" (multi-viewing) fandom culture to the complexities of the double-casting system.

Born in Korea, Kim moved to the US in 2005. A "typical Millennial" raised on first-generation K-pop, she discovered her true calling when a high school teacher encouraged her to pivot from acting to directing. After graduating from Northeastern University with a focus on directing, she moved to New York in 2014 to pursue her career, guided by a resolve forged years earlier: in middle school, she had confronted a group of friends and a teacher over a joke about Chinese people, realizing then that she could never hide her Asian identity.

"I can't hide the fact that I'm Asian, so I chose to embrace it and to tell stories about people who look like me and who might share my life experiences," she said.

This philosophy led her to projects centered on Asian narratives, starting in high school with "Tea," a story about four Japanese women who moved to the US after World War II. Her journey came full circle professionally with her work as an associate director on Broadway’s "KPOP," where the self-described "successful fan" found herself collaborating with the very idols she grew up watching. She is currently directing "Dawn," a new play by award-winning playwright Tuyet Thi Pham, in Baltimore, running from Feb. 1. Dawn follows a Khmer Rouge survivor and her daughter as they confront the guilt and anger embedded in their shared history.

'Marli,' a story of displacement

For her Korean debut, Kim chose "Marli," a musical that tells the story of a child star struggling with fame and family conflict, finding a deep personal resonance with the protagonist’s sense of displacement.

First developed at the Korea National University of Arts in 2018, the piece won the 15th DIMF Creative Musical Award and underwent a reading in New York. The musical tells the story of a child star struggling with fame and family conflict, utilizing a fantasy-laden "time slip" structure where the 18-year-old protagonist confronts her younger self.

"Marli is a child who immigrated ... and misses her past. She wonders, 'What would my life be like if I stayed in Korea?'" Kim explained, noting the parallels to her own life as an artist living abroad. She emphasized that while the protagonist is a child, the themes of displacement and "what if" choices resonate deeply with adults, offering a heavy emotional resonance rather than just light entertainment.

Working in Seoul offered Kim a fresh perspective, particularly regarding the casting system. Unlike Broadway, where a single actor typically holds a role, Korea utilizes double or triple casting.

"In the US, I work with a single actor to build a character; it's a dialogue between one other person and me," she said. "But here, with three actors sharing a role, it becomes a collaboration between four people. It deepens the artistic process and adds a layer of complexity that I find fascinating."

'Culture shock in the best way'

She also noted the power of the Korean audience, particularly the "Yeon-myu-deok," a Korean term referring to theater enthusiasts who watch a show multiple times to catch different cast pairings and details.

"In the US, productions often rely on tourists and broad appeal to stay financially viable,” she noted. “But in Korea, audiences support actors and their work with incredible passion." She recalled that even though 'Marli' had only staged eight performances at the time of the interview, she saw fans who had already attended nearly every show, describing this intense dedication as a "culture shock in the best way.”

As she prepares to return to the US for her next project, "Dawn," Kim reflects on the future of theater in the age of AI. She believes the influx of technology makes the "human" element of live performance even more vital.

"When I see audiences come to the theater, I feel hopeful that human beings will continue to want to be in the same room together and that theater can provide that," Kim asserted. "That is something AI cannot replicate. It is our responsibility as artists to protect and create work that only humans can do."

Kim views her unique background as a key asset in this mission.

"I’m not exactly Korean American, and I’m not someone who was raised in Korea my whole life either. I’m kind of in between," she reflected. "But fortunately, both communities have embraced me. And I think that gives me a perspective that’s uniquely mine, something I can only see through my own lens."

Ultimately, Kim hopes to continue serving as a cultural bridge. "I'm excited to get more opportunities to direct original Korean work that has the potential to reach audiences worldwide, or pieces from English-speaking markets that make their way to Korea," she said.

"Marli" runs until Feb. 15 at Baekam Art Hall in Seoul, starring f(x)’s Luna, WJSN’s Soobin and Kim Ju-yeon rotating in the lead role of the 18-year-old protagonist.