Hana Bank is expanding Hana EZ, its dedicated app for foreign customers, by strengthening financial and non-financial services to support daily life in Korea while enhancing benefits and rewards.

The lender said Wednesday that users can now complete a wide range of administrative tasks, including customer registration and the issuance of documents such as transaction histories and balance certificates, directly through the app. Utility bill payments have also been added, reducing the inconvenience of visiting physical branches.

In addition, foreign customers can now update passport numbers on Hana EZ, with the process linked in a one-stop flow to overseas remittance bank registration, streamlining cross-border transaction setup.

Hana is also rolling out new incentives through MileEZ, a rewards program that accumulates benefits as customers use financial services such as exchange rate alerts and overseas remittances, as well as non-financial features including daily check-ins, roulette games and flight searches. Customers can receive gift vouchers upon meeting monthly targets.

“The latest upgrade is aimed at helping foreign customers handle financial transactions more easily through digital channels, while enjoying a wider range of everyday financial benefits,” a company official said.

Hana Bank currently offers a range of services tailored for foreign customers through multiple platforms, including 17 branches nationwide that operate on Sundays, dedicated service counters at its Myeong-dong center, and the Hana EZ app, which supports 16 languages.