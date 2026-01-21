President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday that financial authorities expect the won to strengthen to around the 1,400 level in one or two months, vowing to take measures to stabilize the foreign exchange market.

Lee made the remarks at a New Year's press conference amid growing economic concerns as the Korean currency's prolonged weakness has strained the economy.

Noting that some view the persistently weak won as a "new normal," Lee said the trend is not unique to South Korea and is therefore difficult to reverse through domestic policy measures alone.

"(The government) will continue to identify available policy tools and make efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange rate," he said, adding that the government is already implementing a range of effective policy measures within its capacity. (Yonhap)