Kia Corp. plans to expand its global youth vocational training initiative to three additional countries this year, the company said Wednesday, underscoring its commitment to help emerging countries build foundations for self-reliant communities.

The program, named Bootcamp, will be extended to Ecuador, South Africa and Singapore in 2026, in addition to its existing operations in Mexico, Peru, the Philippines and Morocco, the South Korean automaker said.

Under the initiative, Kia donates training vehicles and equipment, and offers automotive technology education through industry-academia partnerships between the company's retailers and local educational institutions.

Last year, Kia trained 87 professional mechanics across four countries, with 34 trainees securing employment at local dealerships.

Kia also unveiled a documentary highlighting the achievements and future direction of the company's corporate social responsibility initiative.

"We will continue to expand various programs that provide local partners with opportunities to acquire new technologies at world-class educational facilities while experiencing the Kia brand firsthand," Lee Tae-Hun, head of Kia's global operations division, said. (Yonhap)