President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday he will make diplomatic efforts to help North Korea and the United States swiftly resume bilateral talks while paving the way for a resumption of inter-Korean dialogue.

"As a pacemaker, we will make diplomatic efforts to ensure that North Korea-US dialogue will soon take place and create conditions for the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue," Lee said in a nationally televised press conference for the new year.

"The sharp chill will not thaw all at once, but we will consistently pursue feasible measures to draw a response from the North and reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula," Lee said.

Lee also vowed to take steps to restore the Sept. 19 military agreement signed in 2018 between former President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The pact was fully suspended in 2024 amid heightened tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang.

"We will restore the Sept. 19 military agreement to prevent accidental clashes between the South and the North and to build political and military trust," Lee said, adding that South Korea "will also continue to consider creative solutions through which peace can benefit both Koreas."

Lee reaffirmed his commitment to "a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula" based on the robust alliance with the US, strong self-reliant defense capabilities and pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests.

Lee has offered to resume stalled talks with the North, but Pyongyang has rebuffed his peace overtures. Tensions remain high after the North accused the South of sending drones into its territory and demanded an apology from Seoul. (Yonhap)