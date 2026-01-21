SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Kisun attended the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, also known as the Davos Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, where he discussed the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and the energy industry.

The Davos Forum brings together leaders from government, business and academia from around the world to address global challenges and explore its solutions. This year's meeting runs from January 19 to 23 under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." Chairman Chung first attended the forum in 2023 and is participating for the fourth consecutive year.

At this year's forum, Chairman Chung attended key official sessions and held wide-ranging discussions with global leaders on industry transformation driven by AI; the growing importance of accessibility, resilience and AI as core pillars of the energy transition; and the risk of a slowdown in global growth amid geopolitical shifts, along with strategies to address those challenges.

Chairman Chung is also scheduled to attend the Oil & Gas Governors meeting, following his participation last year, to exchange views on changes in the global energy market, the energy transition, energy security and technological innovation.

On the second day of the forum, January 20, local time, he met with Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies, and agreed to expand the strategic partnership between HD Hyundai and the global enterprise AI company.

With the expanded partnership, HD Hyundai plans to further its existing collaboration with Palantir and broaden cooperation across the group, including key affiliates such as HD Hyundai Electric, HD Hyundai Robotics and HD Hyundai Marine Solution, as it accelerates its digital transformation. Since 2021, beginning with HD Hyundai Oilbank, the group has deployed Palantir's big data solutions and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) across its core businesses, including shipbuilding and offshore operations, energy and construction equipment, establishing a data-driven decision-making framework.

"This expanded strategic partnership marks an important turning point in connecting data and workflows across HD Hyundai into a single, cohesive system—enabling faster and more sophisticated decision-making" said Chung Kisun, Chairman of HD Hyundai. He added, "Palantir is a partner with globally proven capabilities in data integration, operational optimization, and AI-driven analytics, and will add strength in executing HD Hyundai's digital transformation."

"HD Hyundai is a pioneering force in global industry, and the significant expansion of our partnership marks an exciting new chapter," said Dr. Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. "We are committed to advancing our strategic collaboration and driving the group's competitiveness, and we look forward to continue building together."

Looking ahead, HD Hyundai plans to jointly establish a Center of Excellence with Palantir to systematically embed advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities across the organization, while securing sustainable growth engines to support AI-driven innovation.