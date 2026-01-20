The Turkish Embassy in Seoul and the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs honored Brig. Gen. Tahsin Yazici, commander of the Turkish Brigade during the Korean War, on Tuesday.

Yazici was selected as South Korea’s “Hero of the Korean War” for January 2026 under the ministry’s program honoring Korean and UN veterans each month.

Appointed commander of the Turkish Brigade in 1950, Yazici led 4,500 troops after their arrival in Busan. He distinguished himself and the unit at the Battle of Kunu-ri by holding off superior Chinese forces and guided the brigade through major battles that earned unit citations despite heavy casualties, according to the embassy.

At the commemorative ceremony, Turkish Ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer paid tribute to Yazici’s leadership and legacy, citing his military insight and unwavering sense of duty.

“Yazici secured a truly distinguished place in history,” Tamer said, noting that Turkish soldiers came to be remembered by Koreans as “blood brothers.”

Tamer said Turkey’s role in the Korean War demonstrated its lasting commitment to peace and laid the foundation for today’s strong, multidimensional partnership with South Korea based on shared sacrifice and ideals.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Embassy presented a commemorative plaque to Vice Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Yun-jin, marking the selection of Yazici as South Korea's January 2026 Hero of the Korean War.

Kang highlighted the legacy of Turkish veterans, saying, “Turkish veterans of the Korean War made great achievements. … They also left a beautiful legacy by establishing the ‘Ankara School,’ an orphanage.”

“This reflects the spirit of ‘Kardeslik,’ meaning that we are blood brothers,” she said, pledging to continue educating future generations.

Kardeslik is a Turkish word signifying brotherhood or solidarity in the context of the Korean War.

In a press release, the embassy said the Turkish Brigade’s victories under Yazici’s command were not merely acts of military support, but the foundation of the enduring “Blood Brotherhood” and unshakable friendship between the two nations.