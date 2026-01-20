Galaxy Corp., K-pop star G-Dragon's agency, has received a presidential citation in recognition of its significant contributions to the hosting of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

According to the agency on Tuesday, the citation was presented on Jan. 2 "in acknowledgment of Galaxy Corp.'s notable contribution to national development."

Over the days leading up to and during the summit, Galaxy Corp. saw G-Dragon appointed as the official APEC ambassador and perform at the welcoming dinner for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Oct. 31, 2025.

During the livestreamed dinner, Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren Stork and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were seen filming the performance in awe, while South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping enjoyed G-Dragon's performance side by side — all moments that created buzz online.

According to the agency, Galaxy Corp. was the sole sponsor of the summit in the entertainment technology industry.

In addition to Galaxy Corp. earning national recognition for its cultural presence, on Oct. 23, G-Dragon also received the Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit, becoming the youngest-ever recipient in acknowledgment for his contributions in spreading K-pop and Korean culture globally.

"We were honored to contribute to the global stature of Korean culture and support Korea's influence on the world stage by actively participating in the APEC summit," said Galaxy Corp. through an official statement. "This was more than participation — but served as a meaningful opportunity to showcase the power of Korean content."

Now recognized as a unicorn startup valued at over 1 trillion won ($677 million), Galaxy Corp. representatives also recently joined the South Korean president during his visit to China from Jan. 4 to 7. According to the agency, it hopes to "continue to play a pivotal role in bridging nations through AI-powered entertainment and cultural diplomacy."