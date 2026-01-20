Footage showing a caregiver treating a 1-month-old baby harshly resurfaced online Monday, igniting widespread outrage.

The baby’s parent said the caregiver defended her actions, claiming her manner may have seemed harsh because she is from Gyeongsang Province.

The video, recorded on a home security camera last October, showed the woman repeatedly slapping the newborn on the cheek and violently shaking the infant from side to side, leaving the baby’s head lolling helplessly.

The incident took place in Daegu and was previously reported by local media, but has drawn renewed attention after being reposted across social media.

According to the person who shared the video, who identified himself as one of the child’s parents, he decided to make it public again after learning that the woman had hired a lawyer without apologizing to the family.

“She does nothing but deny any wrongdoing and try to evade the law,” he wrote.

The post also explained why the parents trusted her, noting that the caregiver is in her 60s with about a decade of experience caring for infants. She previously worked as a kindergarten teacher and holds a government-issued certification.

In South Korea, caregivers for babies are not required to hold a national license, unlike caregivers for the elderly. Most complete private training programs and are hired through service agencies.

The video prompted an outpouring of anger online.

“It was painful to watch,” one commenter wrote. Others said the case showed that “certification and experience mean nothing,” called for stricter screening and oversight of child care workers.