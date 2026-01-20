Genesis, a luxury auto brand by Hyundai Motor Group, is turning heads at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with its showcase of the GV60 Magma (left) and GMR-001 Hypercar. The two vehicles will be on display through Friday at the Ameron Hotel, alongside the annual gathering of global political, business and academic leaders. The GV60 Magma is the brand’s first high-performance model, while the GMR-001 Hypercar racecar will be run by the Genesis Magma Racing team in competitions starting this year. (Hyundai Motor Group)