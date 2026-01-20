South Korea remained at No. 22 in the first FIFA rankings of the new year released Tuesday, while two of their World Cup opponents had slight changes in their positions.

South Korea have been at No. 22 since October. The Taegeuk Warriors have not played any match since November.

Among Asian Football Confederation members, Japan remained the top team, though they slipped a spot to No. 19. Iran are next at No. 20.

Mexico, South Korea's second Group A opponent at this year's World Cup, fell one spot to No. 16. South Africa, the last team South Korea will face in the group stage, moved up a notch to get to No. 60, after reaching the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament earlier this month.

The fourth and final spot in Group A at the World Cup will be determined through a European qualifying playoff. Denmark (No. 21), the Czech Republic (No. 43), Ireland (No. 59) and North Macedonia (No. 66) will vie for that spot in March. (Yonhap)