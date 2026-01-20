Cortis reached 100 million plays on Spotify with “Fashion” as of Sunday, label Big Hit Music announced Tuesday.

This is the second song by the rookie group to reach the milestone on the platform, after “Go!”

Both songs are B-side tracks from Cortis' debut album “Color Outside the Lines,” which was released in September. “Go!” was released about a month earlier and generated 100 million streams in 113 days, the shortest time for a song from a K-pop boy group last year.

The five-track EP logged 1 million sales by November and added half a million as of this month. It debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 15 and spent five weeks on the chart.

On Feb. 13, Cortis will unveil “Mention Me” for the soundtrack of “GOAT,” an animation co-produced by basketball legend Stephen Curry.