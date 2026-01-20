Temperatures across the nation plummeted Tuesday as a frigid air mass descended from the north, with the cold snap expected to persist this week, the weather agency said.

Morning temperatures fell to minus 11.8 C in Seoul, minus 12.8 C in the western port city of Incheon, minus 21.2 C in the eastern coastal county of Yanggu and minus 2 C in the southeastern port city of Busan, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Daily highs are expected to reach minus 4 to plus 7 C, with day temperatures in many parts of the nation forecast to remain below 0 C.

The cold spell is expected to continue until at least the weekend, with the morning lows reaching minus 17 to minus 4 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, some eastern coastal areas will see light snowfall of less than 1 centimeter Tuesday morning.

Snowfall is also expected late at night in some coastal parts of the central province of South Chungcheong and the southwestern provinces of Jeolla, as well as the southern resort island of Jeju.

Southwestern coastal areas, Jeju Island and the eastern islands of Ulleung and Dokdo are expected to see heavy snowfall Wednesday and Thursday. (Yonhap)