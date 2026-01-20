South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday after a 12-session rally backed by gains in technology and auto shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index went down 31.35 points, or 0.64 percent, to 4,873.31 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Monday, the benchmark index closed at 4,904.66, marking its first-ever finish above the 4,900-point level.

Most large cap shares ended mixed.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics slipped 1.61 percent, and rival SK hynix lost 2.09 percent.

Meanwhile, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.51 percent.

Auto shares were mixed. Industry leader Hyundai Motor added 1.51 percent, while its affiliate Kia lost 1.47 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,474.65 won per U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.95 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)