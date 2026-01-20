A Korean American civic group said Monday that e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. should not cause conflict between Seoul and Washington to pursue its own interests, amid concerns that a massive data leak incident involving the US-listed firm could cause diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The Korean American Public Action Committee issued a statement as Korean government authorities and lawmakers have put Coupang under intense scrutiny following revelations that about 33 million customer accounts were accessed in the data leak case last year, including names, phone numbers and other details.

US lawmakers have criticized Korean investigations into the data leak during a recent congressional hearing, with one House member arguing that South Korean regulators appear to be "aggressively" targeting Coupang through "discriminatory" actions.

"Coupang should not cover up the truth by using political lobbying and a US congressional hearing, and should not cause conflict between South Korea and the US to pursue its own interests," the committee said in the statement.

"It also should never engage in acts that would undermine the honor of US-based and overseas entrepreneurs (of Korean descent)."

Moreover, the committee called for Coupang to "transparently" disclose information related to the scope of the data leak and devise measures for "substantive" and "responsible" compensation for the victims of the leak.

Last week, South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo visited Washington in part to address US concerns over the investigation into the Coupang case.

During a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Yeo said that the Coupang case is not a matter that would escalate into a trade or diplomatic issue, stressing that the probe into the company is proceeding "under fair and transparent principles in line with relevant laws in an objective manner."

Coupang, which generates most of its sales in South Korea, was founded by Kim Bom-suk, a Korean American. (Yonhap)