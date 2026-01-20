President Lee Jae Myung on Monday praised the "power of culture" during his luncheon meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Lee's remarks came as he and Meloni took part in a luncheon meeting following their summit talks where they agreed to strengthen industrial cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, aerospace, semiconductors and critical minerals.

"Upon hearing that Prime Minister Meloni is an avid fan of K-pop, I could again realize the high power of culture," Lee said, after beginning his speech with the Italian greeting "Buongiorno."

Noting how Italy is the "birthplace of global culture and arts," Lee expressed hope that friendship between the youth of the two countries will deepen as they enjoy each others' food and music, as well as books by renowned novelists such as Han Kang and Grazia Deledda.

In response, Meloni was quoted as saying how a "smart strategy" is behind the success of K-pop and K-culture, noting how they uniquely blend global features as well as South Korean features.

She also mentioned the Korean concept of "jeong," or the special bond of friendship, and noted how it characterizes the relationship between South Korea and Italy.

The luncheon venue was decorated with symbols and landmarks of the two countries, such as South Korea's Gwanghwamun and Namsan Tower and Italy's Colosseum and the Tower of Pisa.

Flowers and desserts in hues of red, white and green -- matching the colors of the Italian national flag -- were prepared, while a dumpling soup containing dumplings folded in the shape of the Italian pasta ravioli was served.

During the luncheon, Lee presented a pink Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 phone as a surprise gift for Meloni, to which the Italian prime minister suggested the two take a selfie on the spot.

Cheong Wa Dae said pink is Meloni's favorite color. (Yonhap)