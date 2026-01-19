A Seoul court on Monday approved a live broadcast of the upcoming sentencing trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in his insurrection-related case later this week.

The Seoul Central District Court said Wednesday's sentencing hearing for Han, who faces charges of abetting former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law, will be broadcast live.

It will mark the second time a sentencing trial has been televised among cases indicted by three special counsels handling matters related to Yoon's insurrection charges, former first lady Kim Keon Hee's corruption allegations and the 2023 death of a Marine.

Yoon's sentencing trial on charges, including obstruction of investigators' attempts to detain him last year, was broadcast Friday.

Han has been indicted on charges of abetting the ringleader of an insurrection, playing a key role in the insurrection and committing perjury, all in connection with the declaration of martial law.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team demanded a 15-year prison term for Han during the final hearing in November.