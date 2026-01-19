South Korean stocks extended their winning streak to a 12th day to close at a level previously unseen on Tuesday, led by gains in auto and technology shares. The local currency fell against the US dollar.

After opening lower, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 63.92 points, or 1.32 percent, to finish at 4,904.66, having hit an intraday high of 4,917.37.

It marked the 12th consecutive day of gains since the start of the year and also the longest winning streak since a 13-session rally from Sept. 4 to Sept. 24, 2019.

Trade volume was heavy at 564.9 million shares worth 25 trillion won ($16.9 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 487 to 397.

Foreign investors led the rally, buying a net 551.3 billion won in local shares. Retail and institutional investors sold a net 750.7 billion won and 24 billion won, respectively.

On Friday, major US stock indexes ended lower, as investors reacted to fourth-quarter earnings results from US companies.

In Seoul, most large-cap shares ended higher, with auto and tech shares leading the gains.

"Investor expectations for physical artificial intelligence have shifted toward Hyundai Motor Group and LG Electronics," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daeshin Securities.

He added that the index is now within striking distance of 5,000 points.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor jumped 16.22 percent to a record high of 480,000 won, while affiliate Kia gained 12.18 percent to 169,500 won.

The gains followed news that the companies posted a record combined market share in the United States in 2025, supported by expanded local production and strong hybrid vehicle sales.

Semiconductor shares also ended in positive territory, with industry leader Samsung Electronics edging up 0.27 percent to 149,300 won and SK hynix adding 1.06 percent to 764,000 won.

The local currency was quoted at 1,473.75 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., down 0.15 won from the previous session.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys gained 5 basis points to 3.13 percent, while the return on benchmark five-year government bonds increased 6.9 basis points to 3.389 percent. (Yonhap)