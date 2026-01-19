The Independence Hall of Korea on Monday voted in favor of a motion demanding the chief's dismissal amid allegations of financial misconduct and other irregularities.

Kim Hyoung-suk, director of the history museum, is accused of using the facility for private purposes and engagement in irregularities.

A special audit by the veterans ministry listed 14 irregularities, including his involvement in rent-free leasing of basic assets, and receiving money and solicitation of donations. Kim filed an appeal against the audit results, but it was rejected.

Shortly after Monday's vote, Kim again denied the accusations, saying the "audit was conducted with the clear intention to remove me."

The motion passed with 10 out of 12 board members in favor, according to lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party after a board meeting.

The DP has called for Kim's resignation, describing Kim, appointed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol, as a conservative "New Right" scholar with a "distorted" view of history.

Kim also came under fire for remarks that appear to justify Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule at the 80th Liberation Day ceremony on Aug. 15 last year, during which he called the country's liberation a "gift from the Allied powers" during World War II.

A request for Kim's formal removal will be sent to President Lee Jae Myung for final approval. (Yonhap)