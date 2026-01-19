To celebrate the final season of Stranger Things, Netflix turned a French streamer into the hero of a film, shot entirely live.

PARIS, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the final season of Stranger Things, Netflix created "One Last Adventure," a global experience pulling fans from their living rooms into the show's universe in real time. In France, IDZ delivered one of the most ambitious interpretations: a film performed and broadcasted live, without a single cut, with streamer Joyca stepping into the lead role of an immersive adventure powered by TVU's live production technology.

Filming a Movie Without a Safety Net

An entire building transformed into the Upside Down. Actors improvising in real time. Joyca navigating puzzles as thousands of viewers followed along. A race across Paris by bike to reach a cinema filled with fans—all captured in one continuous shot.

"We wanted this to feel like a film, except it was happening live, across two locations, with no second take," says Filip Trad, the event's director. "Every transition had to be invisible—switching from a dark set to street cameras, handling live interactions, sound, ambient noise, creator mics—without breaking the flow. TVU's cloud solutions gave us seamless continuity. That fluidity changes everything: it keeps the audience fully immersed, connected to the story from start to finish, as if they were part of it."

The project was conceived and produced in collaboration with Netflix, IDZ, Webedia, Filmar, TVU Networks, Gaze, Bim Bam, Publicis Consultants, and The Source.

A New Way for Fans to Experience Stories

"One Last Adventure" shows how live storytelling deepens fan engagement around a fictional universe. More than promotion, it became a shared moment where viewers weren't just watching, but living the adventure with Joyca. Creators are becoming protagonists of stories that brands build with them, live, directly in front of their communities. Livestreaming creates emotion and connection that traditional formats can't match.

Global Impact

Part of Netflix's global fan event series, the Paris story unfolded simultaneously in-cinema and online, where hundreds of thousands watched Joyca live on Twitch and YouTube(watch here). Stranger Things Season 5 accumulated over 105 million views during launch, underscoring the massive global community around the show.

Discover more: netflix.com/tudum/features/stranger-things-5-events