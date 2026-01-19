Autonomous A2Z has ranked seventh globally in Guidehouse Research’s Automated Driving Systems Leaderboard, marking its highest position to date, the autonomous driving startup said Monday.

Guidehouse, a global market consultancy spun off from PwC, has published the world’s only autonomous driving rankings since 2015, evaluating companies on strategy and execution. Autonomous A2Z first entered the leaderboard in 2023 at No. 13, rose to No. 11 in 2024 and then jumped to No. 7, making it the only Korean company to rank for three consecutive years.

The leaderboard evaluates strategy factors including vision, market entry, partnerships, production strategy, technology and geographic reach, as well as execution factors such as sales, performance, pricing and sustainability.

In 2025, Guidehouse placed greater emphasis on geographic reach and pricing, reflecting the capital reliance and commercial viability required in the industry. Autonomous A2Z ranked first among all evaluated companies in several strategy categories, including production strategy, technology and geographic reach, the company said.

Guidehouse cited the firm’s public transportation-focused market entry strategy, developed with government and public institutions. It also underscored the company’s deployment of autonomous vehicles during the 2025 APEC Summit in Gyeongju, South Gyeongsang Province, and its Level 4 autonomous vehicle ROii, which has a domestic production rate of 96 percent.

The consultancy noted the firm’s pricing competitiveness — comparable to Chinese peers — and its preparations for commercialization in overseas bases, including Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Japan.

“We believe the ranking reflects our experience operating a fully domestically developed self-driving system on the global stage at the 2025 APEC summit,” co-founder and CEO Han Ji-hyeong said.

He credited Korea’s support for the progress, adding that the company plans to accelerate research and development, aligning with the nation’s goal of becoming one of the world’s top three AI powerhouses with a large-scale driverless city project.