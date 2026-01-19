For North Korean Seok in rookie group 1Verse, world tour marks 1st trip abroad since defection

Going on a world tour is a milestone for any artist. For Seok, a North Korean defector in rookie boy group 1Verse, it carries an added layer of meaning: It marks his first time traveling abroad.

The world tour for 1Verse begins with 11 shows across the US and Canada in January and February, followed by more than 10 concerts in Europe in April.

Seok said the top item on his traveling bucket list is a simple one: running along Virginia Beach.

"I haven't been able to go to the US yet," Seok said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Thursday. "When we're on tour, we usually move from city to city, and I noticed that many of the places the members visited had great coastal running routes. Because of a visa issue last year, I couldn't join them and had to stay behind.

"Seeing the photos, I kept thinking I wanted to run there at least once — to really take in the scenery. If I do get the chance to go, I think the first thing I'd do is go for a run."

The group 1Verse, pronounced "universe," debuted on July 18 as a five-member group consisting of Hyuk, Seok, Aito, Kenny and Nathan. The group drew international attention for featuring two North Korean defectors, Hyuk and Seok, in its lineup. Hyuk is currently on hiatus due to health reasons and did not attend the interview.

The remaining three members come from diverse backgrounds: Aito is Japanese, Kenny is Chinese American and Nathan is American with Lao and Thai heritage.

"The strength of having different backgrounds is that when we come together, we bring our own experiences and cultures with us," Nathan said. "Whenever we work together, we're constantly learning from one another."

Aito pointed to a more practical advantage, noting that being from different countries helps the group navigate local cultures while touring.

"I think we each have roles in our own countries," Aito said. "During US promotions, Kenny and Nathan really shine as English speakers. That's one of our strengths."

For Seok, who defected to South Korea seven years ago, communication remains a challenge as he speaks only Korean. He said it still feels surreal that he is now living in Seoul, let alone preparing for a world tour. But he has set an ambitious goal: he hopes the group will perform more than 100 shows over the next two years.

"Even during recent rehearsals, with our schedule so packed, there are moments when it feels exhausting and physically tough," he said. "But I can see how we look out for one another emotionally. Lately, I've felt that going through such a busy period has actually brought us closer."

Seok said he had little exposure to K-pop when he first arrived in South Korea. He was familiar mainly with ballads and trot music and did not even know what an “idol” was. The first K-pop song he ever heard was Taeyang’s “Eyes, Nose, Lips,” before realizing the singer was a member of Big Bang.

“I didn’t grow up making music,” Seok said. “I came to South Korea after focusing on sports, and listening to K-pop here brought me a lot of comfort. I want to become a singer who can give that same sense of comfort to others, someone whose songs help people reflect on their own stories. I didn’t know much about idol music back then, but when I heard ‘Eyes, Nose, Lips,’ I thought it was incredibly moving.”

Ahead of the tour, 1Verse will release a new single, "WABIF (Wide Awake Before I Fall)," on Wednesday. The track marks the second installment of the group's "Shattered" era.

Described as a "sexy drill" track, "WABIF" explores themes of emotional numbness, surrender and quiet resilience. Co-written by Kenny and Nathan, the song reflects the tension between hope and despair — staying awake as one's world fractures, yet choosing to endure.

The track was produced by Michelle Cho, a former SM Entertainment producer and international artists and repertoire, or A&R, in collaboration with hitmakers Adrian McKinnon, dr.ahn and Secret Weapon. Cho, a Harvard University graduate, is the founder of Singing Beetle, the label behind 1Verse.

"This time, we put the most effort into everything compared to our last release," Kenny said. "Nathan designed our logo and photo card concepts. Aito and I helped recommend dancers and choreographers who could capture the essence of the song. And Seok is writing the Korean lyrics."

"It came together very naturally," he added. "I was able to write something poetic about trauma, and when we listened to it together, we all felt connected."