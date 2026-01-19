Ruling allows government to seek reimbursement for treatment of inmates' self-inflicted injuries, even when care is provided during a later incarceration

South Korea's top court has clarified when the state can recover medical costs from inmates, ruling that the government may seek reimbursement even if treatment is provided during a subsequent prison term.

The Supreme Court decision, disclosed Sunday, redraws the line between the state's duty to provide medical care to people in custody and who ultimately bears the cost for injuries resulting from deliberate self-harm.

The ruling stems from a case involving a man surnamed Park, who injured himself while serving a prison sentence. Park was imprisoned at Daegu Prison in January 2022 when he stabbed himself in the abdomen with a ballpoint pen. He completed his sentence and was released in July that year.

Three months later, in October, he was taken into custody again at Suwon Detention Center on charges of aggravated intimidation. During this second incarceration, he underwent surgery and follow-up outpatient treatment related to the earlier act of self-harm.

The government paid 35.35 million won ($24,000) in medical expenses, then filed a lawsuit seeking to recover the costs from Park.

Prosecutors argued that the injury was the result of intentional conduct and that the state should not be required to shoulder the financial consequences indefinitely.

The case hinges on Article 37 of the Act on the Execution of Sentences and the Treatment of Inmates, which allows prison or detention center wardens to require inmates to pay all or part of medical expenses if injuries are caused by intentional acts or gross negligence and require treatment at outside medical facilities.

Lower courts rejected the government's claim. Both the district court and the appellate court reasoned that, for the state to exercise its right of reimbursement, both the injury and treatment must occur while the individual retains inmate status under a single sentence.

Because Park had completed one sentence and was released, the courts found that his subsequent incarceration for a different crime could not revive the state’s right to claim medical costs stemming from the earlier injury.

The Supreme Court took a broader view. In overturning the lower courts’ rulings and sending the case back for reconsideration, it held that the law does not require the injury and the medical treatment to occur during the same period of incarceration or for the same underlying offense.

“If an inmate suffers injury due to intentional conduct or gross negligence and the state pays medical expenses, it is not necessary for both the injury and the medical treatment to take place while the inmate is confined for the same reason,” the court said.

It found that the lower courts had misinterpreted the legal requirements governing the state’s right to seek reimbursement.

Beyond the individual case, the ruling raises broader questions about the limits of state responsibility for inmate welfare. Under Korean law and international human rights standards, the government has a duty to provide adequate medical care to people in custody who are unable to seek treatment independently.

That obligation is often treated as absolute while an individual is detained. The Supreme Court’s decision, however, draws a distinction between the duty to provide care and the allocation of its costs.

While the state must ensure treatment is delivered when needed, the ruling suggests it does not necessarily have to permanently absorb the financial burden when injuries result from deliberate self-harm.

Public reaction has been divided. Some commentators welcomed the decision as a reasonable balance between public responsibility and individual accountability.

“This is a proper ruling. The state neither encouraged nor assisted self-harm or suicide, so why should treatment be paid for with public funds?” one commenter wrote.

Critics, however, warn that aggressive cost recovery could raise ethical concerns, particularly in cases involving mental illness or severe psychological distress.

Self-harm among inmates is often linked to underlying mental health conditions, overcrowding or inadequate support systems, prompting questions about whether financial liability should fall on individuals who may already be vulnerable.