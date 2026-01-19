진행자: 홍유, Tannith

How far has K-beauty tech come? Korean beauty brands turn heads at CES

기사요약: CES 2026에서 한국 뷰티 기업들은 AI·디지털 헬스 기반의 초개인화 뷰티 테크를 앞세워, 의료와 일상을 아우르는 기술 경쟁력과 글로벌 시장 확장 가능성을 동시에 입증했다.

[1] Korean beauty brands asserted their growing influence at CES 2026, held Tuesday to Friday in Las Vegas, where beauty tech emerged as a serious frontier for artificial intelligence, digital health, and data-driven personalization.

assert: 분명히 드러내다, 강하게 보여주다

frontier: 새로운 개척 영역, 최전선, 미개척 분야

[2] The strongest signal came from Kolmar Korea, which received the best of innovation award in the beauty tech category with its AI-based Scar Beauty Device. The company was also selected as an innovation award honoree in the digital health category. The beauty tech category was introduced only last year, making Kolmar Korea the first cosmetics company to receive the top honor since its inception.

honoree: 수상자

inception: 시작, 개시

[3] The device integrates wound treatment and cosmetic coverage into a single system. Using AI trained on large-scale data, it analyzes photographed wounds, classifies them into 12 categories and dispenses tailored treatment via piezoelectric micro-spray technology. It then applies customized cover makeup by blending more than 180 color combinations to match individual skin tones.

integrate: 통합하다

wound: 상처

[4] Another major K-beauty player underscoring the industry’s technological pivot was Amorepacific, which unveiled its vision for data-driven skincare at CES. Skinsight, an electronic-skin platform developed with researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is capable of analyzing skin-aging factors in real time through sensor patches.

underscore: 강조하다

pivot: 방향 전환, 전략적 중심 이동

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10652432

