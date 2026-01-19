New office expected to bolster global partnerships

SK Bioscience has officially opened its new global research and process development center in Songdo, Incheon, where Korea’s biopharmaceutical sector has a substantial presence, the company said Monday.

SK Bioscience invested a total of 377.2 billion won in the newly opened facility, which spans 64,000 square meters in floor area with two underground and seven above-ground levels.

The company highlighted that the new site features the country’s largest vaccine-focused research labs. In them, researchers can explore next-generation vaccine platforms — including mRNA, recombinant protein and viral vector technologies — in an advanced digital working environment.

The new facility features a world-class pilot lab for a one-stop development system that can carry out early-stage platform research, the design process, scaling up and verifying technologies, to enhance the speed of development and the level of completion.

SK Bioscience emphasized the areas for business meetings, such as an open space that can accommodate over 100 people for various events involving global partners, as well as representatives from governments and international organizations. It also offers a viewing hallway outside the pilot lab where visitors can observe the research and development process.

Songdo is home to Korea’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization company Samsung Biologics and top biosimilar firm Celltrion, as well as the Korean offices of global pharmaceutical giants such as Janssen, Merck Life Science and Sartorius.

“The move into the Songdo global (research and process development center) goes beyond a simple relocation of offices, representing the establishment of core infrastructure to practically implement SK Bioscience’s mid- to long-term growth strategy,” said SK Bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong.

“Based on this site, we will continue driving innovation to become a global company that contributes to enhancing the world’s public health by connecting research, process development and global cooperation as a single growth structure.”