EXO is set to make its highly anticipated return Monday with the release of its eighth album, prompting some fans to hail the project as the “return of the kings.”

“Reverxe” is Exo’s first full group activity in 2 1/2 years, following “Exist” from July 2023, which became the group’s seventh million-seller. The new album will be released across all major music platforms Monday evening. The music video for the lead track “Crown” will be released simultaneously via SM Entertainment’s official YouTube channel.

SM Entertainment describes “Crown” as a dance track that blends Atlanta trap-style drums with heavy metal guitar riffs and EDM synths to transcend the conventional musical boundaries of K-pop.

The album also includes previously revealed tracks such as “I’m Home,” a cosy, winter track first performed at the group’s year-end fan meeting on Dec. 1, and “Back It Up,” which raised fans' expectations when Exo performed the song at the 2025 Melon Music Awards.

Additional dance tracks on the album include “Crazy,” which captures the madness of being trapped in love, as well as “Suffocate,” which conveys the pain of separation through subdued grooves.

Exo aims to prove that they are capable of performing multiple genres through this album, according to the group’s agency. The songs feature R&B numbers such as “Moonlight Shadows” and “Back Pocket,” as well as rhythmic pop tracks such as “Touch & Go” and a sentimental, mid-tempo pop song such as “Flatline.”

Fans are particularly excited for the group's long-awaited comeback, as Exo promised during its year-end fan meeting to “fill 2026 with Exo” following the album release.

In addition to Exo's previously announced participation in YouTube reality programs, the group will also be launching a new season of its own original reality program, “Exo’s Ladder,” for the first time in two years.

The group also previously announced that they would be going on a global tour starting in April, with additional details to be released in the near future.